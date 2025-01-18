KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Four individuals, who died after attending the PinkFish concert in Bandar Sunway on Dec 31, have been confirmed to have ingested drugs, as their blood tests showed traces of illicit substances.

Subang Jaya District police chief, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat, said this conclusion was based on a report from the Department of Chemistry received last week.

“The report confirmed that the blood of all the deceased contained traces of drugs. The matter has been referred to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for a full report,” he said in a statement today.

So far, police have recorded statements from 52 witnesses, including friends of the deceased and staff members at the concert.

Meanwhile, Wan Azlan said one survivor, who had been discharged from UMMC, had tested positive for drugs, while another is expected to provide a statement once authorised by the medical centre.

Previously, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan had stated that two men and two women died of suspected drug use after attending the

PinkFish Concert in Bandar Sunway on New Year’s Eve.

Three other concert-goers were also treated at UMMC and Kuala Lumpur Hospital for similar symptoms. — Bernama