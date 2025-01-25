KOTA KINABALU, Jan 25 — Sabah has reported five suspected cases of pufferfish poisoning this month, with two victims still hospitalised and receiving treatment.

State Health director Dr Maria Suleiman said one case was recorded in Kota Kinabalu on January 10, while four others, involving members of the same family, were reported in Kota Marudu yesterday.

“The victims, aged 15 to 48, experienced symptoms such as dizziness, vomiting, diarrhoea, numbness in the hands and feet, and difficulty breathing after consuming pufferfish purchased from a local market,” Dr Maria said in a statement today.

She added that the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) is aware of the incident, which has been circulating on social media. Three of the victims have been discharged after treatment, while two remain hospitalised in stable condition.

Dr Maria added that pufferfish contain a neurotoxin known as tetrodotoxin (TTX), which can cause symptoms of poisoning within 10 to 45 minutes of consumption.

Symptoms of pufferfish poisoning include numbness of the lips, tongue, and face, headaches, heartburn, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, and paralysis of critical muscles such as those involved in breathing.

“In severe cases, death can occur within six to 24 hours,” Dr Maria warned, adding that TTX is not limited to pufferfish but can be found in other marine species such as horseshoe crabs and certain sea snails (Naticidae, Nassariidae), as well as amphibians like poison frogs.

“JKNS has implemented control and preventive measures, including providing health education to the affected individuals and the local community,” she said.

The public is urged to avoid consuming foods suspected of containing TTX and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms of poisoning. — Bernama