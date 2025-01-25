TANAH MERAH, Jan 25 — Agencies related to disaster management are urged to immediately investigate claims that a sizeable number of flood victims have yet to receive aid, says the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He was informed that more than 100,000 flood victims had yet to receive due assistance despite the urgency of the matter.

“We have received reports that many flood victims have not received aid. The government is committed to ensuring that this aid reaches those who are eligible. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) himself has ordered that this issue be reviewed thoroughly to ensure no one is left out.

“Based on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), flood victims registered at a temporary relief centre are eligible to receive assistance from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and related agencies,” he said after attending the Kelantan Road Transport Department’s Madani Ihsan Squad contribution and school uniform assistance ceremony for flood victims at SK Bendang Nyior here today.

Shamsul Iskandar said he did not want to hear about flood victims being left out of receiving aid when they were eligible based on their registration at relief centres.

Hence, he hoped the complaints could be resolved immediately.

“According to the SOP, assistance should have been given within a month but now two months have passed. Allocations have been made, but this issue is still ongoing involving several states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar also called on flood victims who had not received assistance to date to report the matter to community leaders to make it easier to make claims and avoid issues arising. — Bernama