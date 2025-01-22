MIRI, Jan 22 — A downpour that started since 2pm today resulted in flash floods in several areas in Miri.

Among the flood-prone areas are Jalan Miri-Pujut (in front of the Miri Central fire station) and Jalan Cahaya (near Miri Hospital).

Doreen Chia, a resident at Jalan Cahaya, said she was closely observing the duration of the rain and hoping the water level wouldn’t rise too quickly.

“Every time it rains heavily, I feel anxious the water level will rise and enter my car porch. This time, it almost,” she told The Borneo Post.

What was even more anxiety-inducing was it only rained from 3pm-4pm but the water level had already quickly built up, she said.

She said the flash flood situation at Jalan Cahaya was getting worse by the day, and there was an urgent need to address the cause of flash floods here.

Meanwhile, a video shared on Facebook showed water overflowing from the roof of the exterior of Miri Airport.

When contacted, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said he was told by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) that Miri Airport experienced a water leakage incident following heavy rain and strong winds, which caused overflowing from a rain gutter on one of the pillars.

“Upon receiving reports of the situation, I immediately contacted MAHB to assess the issue and they confirmed they have despatched contractors to inspect the site and take necessary actions,” he said.

He also urged airport authorities to conduct a thorough inspection of the airport’s infrastructure to prevent similar incidents from recurring, which could adversely affect the experience of visitors.

He said the existing airport infrastructure is over 20 years old and hopes while airport expansion plans are underway, attention will also be given to the maintenance and repair of the current structure.

Lee further stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for travellers, and he is committed to working closely with the relevant authorities to address these concerns promptly.

Meanwhile, the residential area near the Miri Airport also experienced a rare flash flood, where it is believed the water flowed from the airport.

At the junction between Jalan Armeria 6C/4 and Jalan Aru, the road was completely cut off and to make things worse, a tree had fallen down and blocked the entrance into Sunlight Garden 6.

An observation saw water flowing strongly from the storm drain down to Jalan Aru. — The Borneo Post