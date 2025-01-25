KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has remained steadfast in advocating for the independence of the judiciary, even though he has once been as a victim of a politically influenced judicial system, said Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, Political Secretary to the Finance Minister.

In a post on X, Muhammad Kamil highlighted that certain individuals, masquerading as legal practitioners, have distorted Chief Justice (CJ) Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s remarks during the Opening of the Legal Year (OLY) 2025.

He emphasised that her speech, which offered profound and constructive advice, has been well-received by the government.

“This deliberate misrepresentation undermines judicial independence and seeks to unfairly portray the Madani Government in an unfavourable light compared to its predecessors,” he said.

He said it is a reprehensible act to intentionally obscure the facts pertaining to the achievements of the Madani Government’s efforts to preserve judicial independence.

“They appear to have neglected the notable accomplishment of Malaysia ascending 23 positions in the Rule of Law index under the current administration in 2023, as emphasised by CJ in her speech,” he said.

Responding to a joint statement by nine former Malaysian Bar presidents, Muhammad Kamil dismissed claims that the Madani Government lags behind its predecessors in upholding judicial independence.

He pointed to the tumultuous periods under the previous administrations, including constitutional crises and threats to judicial institutions.

“The CJ addressed the tumult of 2020, including the sudden resignation of the seventh prime minister, emergency declarations, constitutional difficulties, and challenges to the judiciary. Why do they disregard this aspect and deem the current government inferior than the three administrations that emerged from the betrayal of the people’s mandate in 2018?” he said.

He described the statement as a misleading tactic intended to create a distorted and negative perception of the Madani Government, contrary to the present realities.

“It is particularly humiliating for them, who ought to be familiar with the law, that they failed to directly articulate the foundation of the allegations,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil stressed that legal practitioners should uphold their duty to respect the law and refrain from making unfounded claims that tarnish the government’s reputation. — Bernama