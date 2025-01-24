KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all international communities to put pressure on sustaining the ceasefire on Gaza.

He said while Malaysia welcomes the Gaza Ceasefire Agreement, an outcome of the US, Qatar and Egypt’s efforts, it is important to put enough pressure to ensure the peace holds.

“We have been very consistent from the beginning against colonisation, for peace and justice irrespective whether it’s Gaza or anywhere else in the world, and Gaza was one of the most tragic because of the atrocities, totally unacceptable, extreme dehumanisation and degradation of men and women.

“That’s why we have come up very strongly and we welcome certainly the initiative with US, Qatar, Egypt to broker this deal with the support of many other countries, Arab countries, Muslim countries, and international communities, including some countries in Europe.

“So I think we welcome this and it’s important that we put enough pressure so that we can sustain this peace,” Anwar said yesterday in an interview with TRT World’s Enda Brady.

He said the first phase seems to be quite reassuring although there are some undesirable actions on the part of Israel in trying to frustrate this deal.

“But I believe if the international community, in particular the main players US, Qatar and Egypt, will continue to put pressure until both parties will be to achieve peace,” he added.

On the reconstruction of Gaza, Anwar said Malaysia will support such efforts by either Arab neighbours and international communities.

“We hope and we have raised this issue with many of our colleagues, both in the East and West that they must show some serious commitment and not pious platitudes about reconstruction because you have condoned this massive destruction for a long time, and it takes a lot of effort and commitment on the part of the international community.

“PM Ishiba (Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba) of Japan for example, has taken the initiative to aske me to join his effort for East Asia, asking Japan and Malaysia to co-chair an East Asian initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza.

“Of course we will support this and we will support other initiatives of our Arab neighbours and international communities , which is reassuring because in my discussion with the Belgium PM and EU president, they think that all these mechanisms must take place to ensure a fast speedy solution including the reconstruction for Gaza,” said Anwar.

Asked about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Malaysia, the Malaysian prime minister said he is looking forward to the visit not just as a family friend but an opportunity to focus on a strategic partnership between the two countries.

“President Erdogan’s (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan) visit to Malaysia is extremely important as he is a great friend of mine and my family. We welcome him and sister Emine to Malaysia as a family friend.

“However, we will also have to focus on very strategic partnerships in terms of economic programmes, policies, or projects, as well as defence and cultural matters.

“I look forward very much to this visit. We are putting in place a series of subjects to showcase the very important relations between Malaysia and Turkiye,” he said.