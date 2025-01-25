KUANTAN, Jan 25 — A viral video depicting violence against a Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer was in reality, part of a staged act during a rehearsal yesterday said the department.

The scene was prepared for a demonstration in conjunction with the working visit of JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, scheduled on Monday.

Pahang JPJ in a statement urged the public not to spread inaccurate or misleading information, as it could cause unnecessary concern within the community.

“We would like to stress that the alleged violence is not true. The public is advised to exercise caution and verify information from legitimate sources before believing or sharing any circulated news or videos.

“Pahang JPJ remains committed to ensuring that all enforcement officers are well-trained and prepared to handle any situation with professionalism and preserve the highest level of integrity,” the statement read.

For further inquiries or information regarding this matter, the public can contact the Pahang JPJ through their official hotline or refer to the department’s communication channels for the latest updates. — Bernama