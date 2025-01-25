KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Inclusivity and sustainability should be the cornerstone of Malaysia and Asean’s resurgence, by choosing to share prosperity fairly, without leaving anyone behind, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that under Malaysia’s chairmanship, the Asean bloc is committed to the Asean centrality principle, which allows for free cooperation with the United States, China, India, Europe and other countries without having to take sides or being bound by external conflicts.

“Alhamdulillah, the Malaysian delegation’s mission to four countries — the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland — has concluded.

“I also used this mission to uphold Asean’s close relations as the strength of our region,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said he had observed an important matter during the mission to the four countries, which included strengthening bilateral relations, attracting investments and boosting trade.

He added that despite the political complexities, the leadership and people of these countries focused entirely on the economy, the culture of knowledge, skills, expertise and artificial intelligence.

“This attitude should be emulated, rather than constantly discussing trivial issues that tear us apart and cause harm,” he said. — Bernama