KULIM, Jan 25 — Malaysia’s growing reputation as a medical tourism destination has led to concerns over the emergence of fake clinics and counterfeit doctor certificates, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said Malaysia’s healthcare sector, particularly in Penang, Melaka, and Johor, has attracted significant attention from neighbouring countries, especially Indonesia.

“High demand has led to issues such as fake clinics and counterfeit doctor certificates. However, our system is robust enough to detect such fraudulent activities,” he said during a programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Karangan here today.

He added that the Immigration Department, which issues medical visas, has identified instances of misuse involving fake medical certificates and unlicenced clinics. The department, he assured, will continue to handle visa applications with care to prevent abuse.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), arrested 10 Bangladeshi men in a raid on clinics operated by foreign doctors at nine locations in the federal capital.

In a separate matter, Saifuddin addressed the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) application for citizenship for four heritage players, stating that a decision would be made within a month.

“A review process will be conducted first to determine the category of the application, specifically whether the applicants have blood ties with Malaysian citizens,” he said.

Earlier today, FAM confirmed that the four heritage players, intended to strengthen the national football team, are awaiting final government approval. FAM also confirmed that documentation is being finalised for four additional players. — Bernama