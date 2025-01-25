MELAKA, Jan 25 — The Ministry of Communications has identified 67 industrial areas nationwide to be equipped with 5G internet services, said its Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the locations of these industrial areas were identified through cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI).

“Our aim is to prioritise these areas because the benefits of 5G for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are significant.

“We want to ensure that factories can take advantage of fast connectivity through 5G,” he told Bernama after attending the ministry’s Strategic Working Direction Meeting 2025 here today.

Also present were the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the penetration rate of 5G usage among the public is also increasing by two to three per cent each month and is nearing 53.3 per cent nationwide.

He stressed that the Ministry of Communications is also committed to ensuring that communities in rural areas receive at least 4G coverage before being upgraded to 5G.

“Previously, we had the National Digital Network (JENDELA) Phase One initiative, which should see the completion of 1,661 towers by June this year, marking the first step.

“Second, I expect that between the two 5G networks, they may see strategic collaboration to ensure that the towers in rural areas can be utilised for 5G purposes,” he said.

He added that JENDELA Phase Two will involve between 2,500 and 3,000 locations in rural areas that lack internet access. — Bernama