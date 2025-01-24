KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — Sabah will consider banning the sale of pufferfish, or ikan buntal, after several cases of poisoning from the fish’s toxins were reported recently.

Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said his ministry received reports of poisoning in Kota Marudu a few days ago, which led to a patient being hospitalised and at least one reported death.

“We don’t know how many deaths, maybe one, but that is enough to be a lesson for us,” he said.

“We may need to discuss whether this should be included in the list of banned fish for sale. For now, they are still available, and some people do consume them. But please don’t,” he added.

Kitingan explained that pufferfish contain high levels of toxins but are not listed as banned items for sale in markets, as some people know how to remove the toxins.

He advised people against consuming pufferfish, as there are plenty of other options that do not pose health risks.

Pufferfish toxins, known as tetrodotoxin, are said to be 1,000 times more potent than potassium cyanide.

The sale of pufferfish falls under the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority Act 1972, while Section 13 of the Food Act 1983 prohibits the sale of any food containing substances that are poisonous, harmful or otherwise injurious to health.

Pufferfish, known as fugu in Japan, is a highly sought-after delicacy, but purveyors must undergo rigorous training and be qualified to serve it.

A couple from Kluang, Johor, died after consuming the fish in November 2024.

In Kota Marudu, a patient was said to have developed neurological symptoms an hour after consuming the fish recently.

In Kota Kinabalu, a 48-year-old man was also believed to have developed symptoms after consuming pufferfish purchased from the night market.