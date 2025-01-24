BAGAN SERAI, Jan 24 — The parents of a 12-year-old boy, who claimed that their son was injured after being beaten by a teacher on Dec 10, are seeking justice following the incident.

Syahmina Mohd Azim, 39, and her husband, Mohd I’zzat Emir Mohd Zaharee, 39, urged the authorities to take action against the individual responsible for causing their son to suffer cochlear injuries.

Speaking at a press conference today, Syahmina said her son’s condition is worrying as the injuries could become worse, adding that the boy is undergoing specialist treatment, which will take four to five months.

Yesterday, Kerian district police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the case had been classified under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and that the investigation paper had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Media reports cited a woman claiming that her son was injured after being slapped and punched by his teacher, resulting in an ear concussion.

Syahmina said the family leaves it to the police to take appropriate action, hoping the perpetrator will be brought to court.

“I am disappointed that this incident of abuse happened in school,” she added.

Meanwhile, the boy’s swimming coach, Aznil Suhaili Jamaludin, 39, said he is a promising swimmer who clocks 36 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle event, compared to 49 seconds by his peers. — Bernama