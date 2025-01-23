KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A 39-year-old man was sentenced to three months in prison by the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to stealing beverages, including Milo and Nescafe, from a mini market last Monday.

Berita Harian reported that Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri imposed the sentence after the accused, Abu Bakar Subianto, admitted his crime when the charges were read by the court interpreter.

The court ordered the prison term to commence from the date of his arrest on January 20.

Abu Bakar was charged with stealing 14 packets of 300g Nescafe, 12 packets of one-kilogram Milo, and two cans of alcoholic beverages, valued at RM610.93, from the mini market in Taman Weng Chong, Ulu Bernam, at approximately 5:30pm on Monday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmah Che Wan urged the court to impose a fitting sentence, emphasising the seriousness of the crime.

“The sentence should serve as a lesson not only to the accused but also to the public, particularly that stealing is a serious offence,” Asmah was quoted as saying.

“I also request that the stolen items be returned to their rightful owner.”

The offence was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to 10 years and a possible fine. For repeat offenders, the law stipulates a prison sentence along with the possibility of a fine or whipping if convicted.