KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department (JIM) rounded up 176 illegal immigrants during an operation carried out around Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang, last night.

Kuala Lumpur JIM director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the operation which started at 7.15pm tonight with the cooperation of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) was following complaints from the public and investigations.

He said from the total, 71 individuals were from Bangladesh, Myanmar (60), Indonesia (24), Nepal (16), Pakistan (three) and one each from Egypt and Sudan.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6(1)© and Section 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 as well as Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, which involves the offence of not having valid documents and overstaying in the country.

“All those arrested were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Headquarters for documentation and further action,” he told reporters after the operation, which was involved by 61 JIM officers and personnel as well as 30 DBKL officers. — Bernama



