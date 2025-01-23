KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — A High Court here fixed February 17 to deliver its ruling on the case of six army personnel who are jointly charged with killing their workmate.

Justice Datuk Ismail Brahim set the date for Mohamad Zaki Gusam, 31, Mohd Farhan Mohd Fudzi, 33, Mohamad Faeszudin Mohamad Jaes, 34, Mohammad Hasrul Faiz Mustaffa, 35, Mohd Borhan Zakaria, 36, and Muhammad Nazri Mohd Kahar, 29, at the close of the prosecution case.

The prosecution had called 20 witnesses to testify against all the accused.

The alleged offence was under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

The charge stated that the accused had allegedly murdered Muhammad Faiz Harun, 26, at Mapan-Mapan Post, Kampung Mapan-Mapan in Pitas between 1am and 2.30am on March 22, 2020.

They are currently detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

Mohamad Zaki and Mohd Farhan were represented by counsel Hamid Ismail while the other four accused were defended by counsel Chen Wen Jye and Prem Elmer Ganasan.

Meanwhile, a former Sabah rugby player, who was charged with murdering his younger sister, will stand trial on July 7-11.

Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng fixed the haering date for Arden Mattson Maturin, 28, who was accused of murdering Audrey Maturin, 24, at their house in Taman Prestij, Off Jalan Signal Hill here between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on May 4, 2023.

Arden, who was represented by counsel Julhamri Jumhani, was currently remanded further under Section 259 of the Criminal Procedure Code. — The Borneo Post