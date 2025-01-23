JOHOR BARU, Jan 23 — The Johor Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) has seized fireworks and firecrackers worth over half a million ringgit, during two separate raids in Muar and Mersing on Tuesday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the seizures were made under Op Taring Landai Khas, launched in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

In the first raid at 4.30 pm, an intelligence unit from the Muar Region Two PPM Operations Headquarters, assisted by an investigation team from the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA), searched a premises at the Parit Hulu industrial area in Jalan Bakri, Muar.

“Police discovered 319 boxes of various types of fireworks and firecrackers worth RM503,665,” he said in a statement today.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for failing to produce a valid licence for the possession of the seized items.

Later that day at 10.30 pm, a Mersing PPM Tactical Headquarters patrol team stopped a suspicious white Toyota Vios at Taman Desa Sri Endau and discovered more fireworks and firecrackers hidden in the rear seats and boot.

A 24-year-old driver of the car was arrested for not having a licence for the explosive materials, while the seized items were estimated to be worth around RM63,000.

Kumar said the second suspect was also accused of attempting to bribe the authorities by offering RM2,500 during the documentation process at the tactical headquarters.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 for possessing explosive materials.

As for the bribery allegations, he said the case has been referred to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further investigation. — Bernama