KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — The Sabah government will implement the Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat 2025 programme starting next month (February), providing RM300 monthly assistance to hardcore poor, and poor household heads and their family members aged 18 and above.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state cabinet has endorsed the programme which will be rolled out in phases to benefit an initial 100,000 people.

“Through this initiative that would be coordinated by the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Secretariat, we hope it would help to lessen the burden of the poor and hardcore poor, particularly during the main celebrations in the state,” he said in the statement after chairing the Chief Minister’s Department’s post-cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today.

Hajiji also instructed all department heads to closely monitor the implementation of development projects in the state to prevent them from becoming “sick” and abandoned.

“I am calling all department heads, not just those under the Chief Minister’s Department but also in other ministries, as well as district officers.

“I wish to remind all state government officers to carry out their responsibility with integrity and ensure the projects meant for the people are done according to schedule,” he said. — Bernama