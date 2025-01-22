DAVOS, Jan 22 — The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country’s healthcare system will not only boost efficiency but also help reduce cost wastage, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

He emphasised that since assuming office and taking on the Finance portfolio, his top priorities have consistently been education and healthcare.

“I think it is grossly unjust...in my political philosophy, to deny the vast majority (of people) (access to) the best health facilities, and of course, the basic infrastructure in hospitals and AI plays a critical role in it.

“Through AI, it not only enhances efficiency and (leverages) sophisticated technology, but it also helps reduce cost wastage,” he said at the ‘Country Strategy Dialogue’ session, on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025, here.

The Prime Minister was responding to a participant’s question on his perspective regarding AI’s integration into the public health system during the session, which was moderated by Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who was also present during the session, emphasised that for AI to function effectively in the healthcare system, the necessary infrastructure must be in place.

“You have lots of data, a lot of them are still in analogue (form), and you have to think about how you can digitalise them as swiftly as possible. You need to have mechanisms that will allow that data to be shared.

“The moment you have AI facilities, it enables us to find solutions to the problems of the past, and that is the first step. Ultimately, it is about building ecosystems,” he noted.

He said this is where the National AI Office (NAIO) plays a crucial role.

“We collaborate closely with various ministries, beginning with the Ministry of Health. We engage with ministry officials, including the minister, to identify and prioritise key focus areas,” he said.

This collaborative approach ensures that the government gathers valuable insights to target specific areas that require immediate intervention, making its efforts more strategic and impactful.

The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day working visit to attend WEF 2025, which is his first since assuming office in 2022. — Bernama



