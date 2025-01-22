GEORGE TOWN, Jan 22 — Penang International Airport recorded 51.43 per cent higher year-on-year tourist arrivals from India in 2024, reflecting the state government’s successful tourism strategies in this market.

In a statement, State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the state recorded 11,127 Indian tourist arrivals in 2024 from 7,348 in 2023.

In early 2024, Wong said he led a delegation to India for a four-city roadshow with the theme ‘Discover Penang’, with the aim to enhance Penang’s visibility and appeal in the international tourism market by showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage, unique attractions, and modern amenities.

“That roadshow reflects our commitment to deepening ties with the Indian tourism market and inviting Indian travelers to experience Penang’s multicultural charm, historical richness, and natural beauty.

“The roadshow covered four major Indian cities namely Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, which saw enthusiastic participation, with approximately 200 industry buyers at each session,” he said.

Furthermore, Wong said the launch of the Chennai-Penang direct flight and Malaysia’s visa-free policy for Indian tourists would be catalysts to drive this growth further.

He also noted that in 2024, India ranked second in cruise passenger numbers at Penang’s Swettenham Pier, with 19,461 cruise passengers, highlighting Penang’s unique draw as a cruise destination and the effectiveness of our multi-channel promotion efforts.

“Many cruise visitors only spend a few hours in Penang during their stopovers. With the Chennai-Penang direct flight, we aim to convert these short-term visitors into repeat tourists who stay longer and explore more deeply.

“With its vast population and growing interest in Penang, we anticipate India will soon rank among the top ten arrival countries for Penang International Airport, surpassing nations like the United States and the United Kingdom, thus further solidifying Penang’s status on the global tourism map,” he said. — Bernama