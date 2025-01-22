KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Touch ‘n Go eWallet has introduced a new “SOS Balance” feature which is designed to ensure that you never get stuck at toll lanes again.

This serves as an emergency credit line where you can continue on with your journey and then settle the outstanding toll fare later.

The feature has already appeared on the TNG eWallet app with the latest update and eligible users can start using today.

What is TNG eWallet SOS Balance?

Essentially SOS Balance is a feature where TNG eWallet provides a temporary credit line to settle your tolls in the event of insufficient balance.

You will be given 24 hours to settle the outstanding payment and there are no extra fees.

To view the SOS Balance page, just tap on the “car icon” next to your eWallet balance.

The SOS Balance feature will be rolled out exclusively to TNG eWallet’s loyal users.

According to the FAQ, you can increase your chances of eligibility by consistently demonstrating:

If you’re eligible, you should see “Ready to Use” status on the SOS Balance page as shown above and there’s no activation required.

If you plan on using PayDirect with your existing TNG card, make sure it is linked to your TNG eWallet.

The SOS feature only works for TNG eWallet-linked payments such as PayDirect and TNG RFID.

Once enabled, it is applicable to all linked TNG cards and RFID tags which are tied to your eWallet account.

Outstanding balance must be settled within 24 hours

The SOS Balance allows you to pass tolls with insufficient balance for up to 24 hours.

If you do not settle your outstanding payment in full after 24 hours, your SOS Balance feature as well as other eWallet payment features will no longer be available until you reload your eWallet account.

For example, if you have used RM30 for SOS Balance and topped up RM100, the RM30 amount will be deducted automatically.

Which Highways support TNG eWallet SOS Balance?

Do note that the TNG eWallet SOS Balance only works for Touch ‘n Go RFID (TNG RFID) and PayDirect enabled toll plazas. Essentially, all RFID lanes are supported. Meanwhile for PayDirect (via SmartTAG and TNG lanes), it is supported on most highways except for LPT1, LPT2, Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS), West Coast Expressway (WCE), North South Expressway (PLUS), NKVE, ELITE, SPDH, LINKEDUA. — SoyaCincau