KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Navigating through Kuala Lumpur’s bustling city centre can be a challenge, especially when it comes to parking.

With rates that can quickly add up, many are left wondering why parking in KL is so expensive and whether there are viable alternatives.

High parking rates across the city

Let’s take a closer look at some of the prominent parking facilities in Kuala Lumpur and their charges:

A general view outside Suria KLCC in this file picture dated May 9, 2021. Most parking facilities are located in high-demand, central areas where land value is at a premium. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Suria KLCC

Monday to Friday: RM5 for the first hour, RM4 for each subsequent hour, with a maximum rate of RM17 from 5pm to 5am.

Weekends and public holidays: RM5 for the first three hours, RM4 for each subsequent hour, with an additional RM12 if exiting after midnight.

Lost ticket penalty: RM100.

A Tesla supercharger station at Pavilion KL. Security, cleaning, and maintenance of parking facilities add to operational costs.

Pavilion KL

Monday to Friday: RM4 per hour, with a maximum daily rate of RM40. A flat rate of RM10 applies from 5 PM to 7 AM.

Weekends: Similar rates apply, with a notable daily maximum charge.

General view of Pudu Prison gate in front LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture dated July 30, 2024. With a significant number of vehicles and limited parking spaces, the demand-supply imbalance drives prices up. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre (BBCC)

First 3 hours: Complimentary.

Subsequent hours: RM3 per hour for cars, RM2 per entry for motorcycles.

Members of Mitsui Shopping Park MY app: Complimentary all-day parking with a minimum spend of RM1.

A general view of Pertama Complex in Kuala Lumpur on October 2, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Pertama Complex

Every hour: RM3, with a maximum daily charge of RM36.

Flat rate from 6pm to 6am: RM5.

A parking complex in Kuala Lumpur, January 15, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

NU Sentral Shopping Mall

First hour: RM5, subsequent hours at RM3, with a daily maximum of RM50.

Lost ticket and clamping penalty: RM50 each.

Flat rate on weekends: RM5 with a minimum spend of RM50 at retail outlets.

Parking rates in Kuala Lumpur are relatively high compared to some Asean cities, but they are not the highest in the region. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Why are parking rates so high?

Several factors contribute to the high cost of parking in Kuala Lumpur:

Prime real estate: Most parking facilities are located in high-demand, central areas where land value is at a premium. Maintenance costs: Security, cleaning, and maintenance of parking facilities add to operational costs. High demand: With a significant number of vehicles and limited parking spaces, the demand-supply imbalance drives prices up. Urban planning and traffic management: Encouraging the use of public transport and reducing congestion might be part of a broader city management strategy.

Parking rates in Kuala Lumpur (KL) are relatively high compared to some Asean cities, but they are not the highest in the region.

For instance, in Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD), parking rates can be as high as SG$2.40 (approximately RM7.40) per half-hour during peak times, which translates to about RM14.80 per hour.

In contrast, parking rates in KL are generally lower.

An aerial view of an open parking space in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

For example, Suria KLCC charges RM5 for the first hour and RM4 for each subsequent hour on weekdays, with a maximum rate of RM17 from 5pm to 5am.

Other Asean cities, such as Jakarta, have significantly lower parking fees.

A study by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) found that drivers in Jakarta pay an average of US$1.52 (approximately RM6.30) to park their cars in the CBD for a full workday, making it one of the lowest in the world.

Therefore, while KL’s parking rates are higher than those in cities like Jakarta, they are still more affordable compared to cities like Singapore.

Public transportation: A cost-effective alternative

The city’s extensive network of trains (LRT, MRT, Monorail), buses, and BRT services offers convenience and affordability. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Given the rising costs of parking, public transportation emerges as a more economical and sustainable option for commuting in Kuala Lumpur.

The city’s extensive network of trains (LRT, MRT, Monorail), buses, and BRT services offers convenience and affordability.

MyCity Pass: Unlimited travel

For those planning extensive travel within the city, Rapid KL offers the MyCity Pass, providing unlimited rides on Rapid KL’s LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT, Rapid KL bus, and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley.

This pass is available in 1-day, 2-day, and 3-day options, catering to both Malaysians and non-Malaysians.

Pricing:

Malaysians:

1-Day Pass: RM6

2-Day Pass: RM11

3-Day Pass: RM15

Non-Malaysians:

1-Day Pass: RM10

2-Day Pass: RM18

3-Day Pass: RM25

Exclusions:

The MyCity Pass is not valid on KTM Komuter, ERL, Rapid Penang, Rapid Kuantan, and Nadiputra bus services in Putrajaya.

Parking in Kuala Lumpur can be costly, with rates varying across different locations.

Opting for public transport, especially with the affordable MyCity Pass, presents a viable and sustainable alternative for daily commuters and tourists alike.