KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prasarana which operates RapidKL trains and buses have announced an update for its MyCity Pass. To encourage the usage of public transport in the Klang Valley in anticipation of more international tourists, RapidKL has reintroduced the MyCity pass for non-Malaysians. The daily MyCity Pass also gets a slight price hike for Malaysian users.

What is RapidKL’s MyCity Pass?

The MyCity Pass is a short-term public transport pass that provides unlimited rides for BRT, LRT, MRT, Monorail and RapidKL buses including MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley. For the price, it is more worth it to activate the daily pass as it tends to be cheaper than the usual return fare for most public transport trips. Take note that the pass is not applicable for the ERL (KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit) and KTM Komuter.

The pass is valid on a day-cycle count and it is available in either 1-day or 3-day options. A Touch ‘n Go card (TNG Card) will be required to activate the pass and it is used as the mode of payment to tap in and out of the train station.

Initially, the pass was introduced in 2019 at RM15 for a 1-day pass and RM45 for a 3-day pass. To boost the use of public transport during the pandemic in 2020, RapidKL reduced the price of the MyCity Pass to just RM5 per day. However, the pass was limited to Malaysians only and users were required to show their IC at the point of purchase. For frequent public transport users, Malaysians can purchase the My50 pass which provides unlimited rides for a whole month.

MyCity Pass 2024 rates

Starting tomorrow, 8th March 2024, the MyCity Pass will cost RM6 per day for Malaysians. However, the price for the 3-day MyCity pass for locals remains unchanged at RM15 for 3-days.

Meanwhile, non-Malaysians can get the MyCity Pass at RM10 for one-day or RM25 for 3-days.

Where to buy and activate MyCity Pass?

To activate the MyCity pass, you are required to use a TNG card which you can buy at RapidKL customer service offices or convenience stores for RM10. You can also use the TNG Charm or your MyKad which has an embedded TNG card.

The MyCity pass can be activated at all customer service counters at all LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations, as well as selected bus hub stations (Chow Kit, Pasar Seni, Section 2 Shah Alam, Greenwood, Sri Nilam, KLCC, Pearl Point, Puchong Utama and Sunway Pyramid).

Take note that you must have a minimum TNG card balance of RM5.00 at all times to use the pass. This means Malaysians who wish to activate a daily pass, must have at least RM11 balance on the card before activating the daily RM6 pass. Meanwhile, foreigners who wish to activate the daily pass must have at least RM15 balance on the card to activate the daily RM10 pass. — SoyaCincau