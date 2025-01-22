KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has hinted at a positive update regarding the long-awaited increase in on-call allowances for government medical officers.

Speaking at a special press conference yesterday, Dzulkefly said he had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who assured him that the issue would be resolved at the upcoming Cabinet meeting on Friday.

“I had the opportunity to speak with the prime minister earlier.

“He told me to wait for the Cabinet’s decision this Friday for a conclusive resolution,” he was quoted as saying by national daily Berita Harian.

Dzulkefly added that while the details and implementation will be determined in the meeting, the commitment to the allowance hike remains intact.

“The prime minister said that a definitive decision will be made during the Cabinet meeting, and it should not be announced prematurely.

“But, as stated in August last year and reiterated by the prime minister in his Budget 2025 speech, this increment is something he has committed to.”

“Let us all pray for good news, Insya-Allah,” he was quoted as saying.

The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) had previously criticised the Health Ministry for delays in implementing the promised increase.

Doctors, including house officers, medical officers, and specialists, have been waiting for the allowance adjustment, which was announced twice last year.

MMA’s Section Concerning House Officers, Medical Officers, and Specialists (Schomos) noted that despite the announcement during Budget 2025 in October, there have been no updates on its implementation.