PARIS, Jan 22 — French customs officials said Monday that they had seized tonnes of illegally imported honey touted as an all-natural sexual enhancement — but often tainted with erectile dysfunction drugs — last year.

The packets of honey and gels, sold as “shots” or “sticks” with names like Black Horse or Bio Max, are often sold surreptitiously in clubs and other nightlife spots.

French customs said they had seized the “aphrodisiac honey” after checks on 31,000 tonnes of honey consignments mainly entering by ship from countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Tunisia and Thailand.

Use of the “aphrodisiac honey” has increased in recent years, with officials warning of potentially serious health risks from ingredients not listed on the labels.

They often contain chemical products like sildenafil or tadalafil, the main substances in the erectile dysfunction drugs Viagra and Cialis, which in France are only available on prescription.

Already in 2021, health authorities had warned of several cases where the honey had caused convulsions, cerebral oedemas or acute kidney injuries.

The biggest find of the illegal stock was made in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille in November — 13 tonnes’ worth in around 860,000 sticks in a shipment from Malaysia. — AFP