BRUSSELS, Jan 21 — In a significant call to action, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the European Union (EU) to deepen its support for South-east Asia through increased climate financing, green investments, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives.

Like the EU, Malaysia recognises that the climate crisis is a defining challenge of our time.

As the country prepares to assume the Asean chairmanship in 2025, Anwar said Putrajaya has made sustainability as a core pillar of its role in 2025 and is committed to galvanising the region towards bold, collective action that safeguards our future without compromising our right to development and economic prosperity.

He said this during his keynote speech, entitled ‘Bridging Regions: Strengthening South-east Asia-European Resilience’ at the College of Europe (COE) in Bruges, Belgium. Anwar arrived in Brussels, Belgium’s capital on Sunday for a two-day working visit to Belgium, as well as meeting leaders of the European Union (EU).

Acknowledging the disparities between developed and developing nations, the prime minister emphasised that equitable partnerships are essential for advancing the goals of the Paris Agreement and ensuring that vulnerable nations receive the necessary support for climate adaptation and mitigation measures.

“Partnerships are key to keeping the hopes of the Paris Agreement alive, and Malaysia appreciates the EU’s ongoing support for South-east Asia’s climate ambitions.

“Transitioning away from fossil fuels, developing a regional power grid, implementing carbon taxes, building community resilience to extreme weather events, and conserving our rich biodiversity and natural carbon sinks.

“These are just some of South-east Asia’s aspirations as we seek to punch above our weight for a cleaner future while ensuring that the benefits of development are available to all and protecting the most vulnerable segments of society,” said Anwar. — Bernama