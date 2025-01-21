KOTA TINGGI, Jan 21 — Nine individuals were fined a total of RM63,000 by the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court today after pleading guilty to involvement in an online job scam targeting citizens in the United Kingdom.

Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar fined each accused RM7,000, with a four-month prison sentence in default, after they admitted to offering non-existent job opportunities in the UK.

The accused were identified as Lee Kok Hong, 28; Alvin Loh Kar Xuan, 20; Tristan Wong Yong Jing, 22; Liow Jia Wei, 21; Teng Kai Wen, 20; Ernest Koh Boyuan, 23; Chin Jun Soon, 20; Koh Zhi Yu, 24; and Stella Teo Kai Ting, 20, the only female among them.

They pleaded guilty to the charges read before Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana.

According to the charges, the group fraudulently induced victims to transfer property by promising fake online job offers.

The offence was committed on January 16 at about 5pm at a premise in Jalan Akasia 5, Marinea 1, Taman Desaru Utama, Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi.

The accused were charged under Section 120B(2) of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Famg Leong led the prosecution, while defence counsels Tan Hik Tao and G. Neshaline represented the accused.