KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Before Malaysia had a proper and standardised sewerage system, there were the “nightsoil men” whose sole rudimentary task was to serve a simple but necessary purpose – the collection and disposal of human excrement by hand.

“Nightsoil men” was the euphemism given to human waste workers who removed them from latrines under cover of darkness to spare society from confronting the residue of their own consumption.

Today, such antiquated waste disposal methods have since become obsolete, replaced by sophisticated sewer systems and automation as cities grew larger.

Nevertheless, the legacy of these yesteryear unsung heroes is now carried on by individuals such as Mohd Mokhsein Che Embi, whose responsibilities are just as important as his predecessors.

As head of operations for the Subang Jaya unit of Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), Mohd Mokhsein said he is incredibly grateful that his work is being recognised by those around him, as employment in the 3D (dangerous, dirty, and difficult) job segment is often shunned or taken for granted by most.

“A career in the sewerage industry brings me immense satisfaction as I can serve the public by contributing to overall public health, engage with the latest innovations and technologies, and play a vital role in promoting national environmental sustainability.”

“What gets me out of bed in the morning is the joy of helping others, specifically, providing the rakyat with the best and most efficient sewerage treatment, ensuring they can enjoy a better quality of life,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Mohd Mokhsein Che Embi said he loves his job in the sewerage industry and expects nothing in return as he strives to serve the public good to the best of his capabilities. — Picture courtesy of Indah Water Konsortium

“They understand and support the work that I do. My family and friends understand the importance of IWK and the role it plays in advancing the country’s sewerage management and public health infrastructure.”

With over 12 years of working experience, Mohd Mokhsein said those employed in the sewerage industry often work round the clock, despite having the stipulated nine working hours daily.

Besides, operation technicians also face common working hazards such as heights, confined spaces, hazardous gases exposure, and pathogen infections from raw sewage.

“In order to excel in this job, you have to have the passion and the right attitude, as the job is very demanding. After all, toilets are in use 24 hours a day,” he said.

The greater challenge in managing sewage treatment plants (STPs) is dealing with non-human excrement, such as waste like sanitary products, condoms, rags, and clothing.

“These and other items can damage our equipment and clog the network piping system, leading to costly repairs and service disruptions,” Mohd Mokhsein said.

Mohd Mokhsein Che Embi (left) works round the clock to ensure the smooth running of the operations of the sewage treatment system. — Picture courtesy of Indah Water Konsortium

Another unsung hero is IWK’s head of desludging business, Pauzi Mohamed, whose desludging responsibilities are just as vital in safeguarding public health.

“Domestic waste from sinks, showers, and toilets flows into septic tanks, storing everything that is poured down the drain or flushed.

“Regular desludging of septic tanks is essential to prevent the accumulated sludge from hardening and causing overflow issues,” he told Malay Mail.

Pauzi said septic tanks should be emptied (desludged) at least biennially, depending on the septic tank’s capacity and household usage. — Picture courtesy of Indah Water Konsortium

For the uninitiated, septic tanks are one of the traditional sewerage systems in Malaysia, usually found within premises. It consists of a buried, watertight tank to receive and partially treat raw domestic sanitary wastewater.

Inside the septic tank, sludge settles at the bottom while treated water flows out near the top of the tank toward the drainage system. Over time, the sludge undergoes natural biological processes, eventually filling the tank and requiring emptying or desludging.

“For IWK’s team, desludging septic tanks is a challenging, dirty, and potentially hazardous task, especially when dealing with sludge.

“However, the greater concern lies in the risks untreated wastewater poses to public health and the environment.

“When septic tanks overflow, untreated waste can seep into water resources such as groundwater, rivers, and other large bodies of water,” explained Pauzi, who has over 23 years of experience.

He added that desludging should be performed once every two years.

He said a majority of septic tank users are unclear about the function of septic tanks; many assume the tank is not filled yet since it does not overflow even if it has not been emptied for years.

“This misunderstanding disrupts the septic tank’s partial treatment process because it becomes filled with sludge deposits.

“As a result, no proper treatment takes place, causing raw sewage to flow directly into drains without being treated,” he said.

Should this happen, raw sewage will seep into the ground and subsequently contaminate water sources and the environment with a range of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens that can lead to serious diseases, such as cholera and hepatitis.

Pauzi explained that without desludging, sewage that enters the septic tanks will push the sludge to the top, spilling out into drains and waterways, as well as flowing back into the premises.

Pauzi said neglecting septic tank desludging will eventually cause the tank to overflow as domestic waste continues to accumulate. — Picture courtesy of Indah Water Konsortium

A profound experience

They also shared some of their fondest and most unforgettable memories over the years.

For Pauzi, it was during the Covid-19 pandemic, where he witnessed tremendous losses, including one of his managers who succumbed to the pandemic and resignations of several employees.

“Despite these setbacks, we persevered, managing the loss of key personnel and limited resources while pushing forward with our responsibilities.

“As frontliners during a time when the virus was rampant, ensuring the safety of our team was a constant priority.

“These experiences are deeply etched in our memory and serve as a testament to the resilience and dedication of our team,” Pauzi shared.

For Mohd Mokhsein, it was participating in a joint operation with authorities clamping down on illegal slaughterhouses later found improperly discharging chicken feathers and innards; to receiving positive feedback from customers for resolving their toilet-related issues.

“Honestly, we truly love our job and do not expect anything in return.

“What we wish for is that society recognises the importance of using the toilets responsibly, by avoiding the flushing of inappropriate items like tissues, wet wipes, sanitary products, or non-degradable materials,” he said.