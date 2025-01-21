GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — A Form Five student died in an accident early this morning, which is believed to be related to illegal street racing on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

Barat Daya District police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed that the 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries.

He explained that the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division received a call from the public around 4.30 am reporting a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the accident occurred while the victim was riding his motorcycle from Georgetown towards Batu Maung. He got into an accident in front of the Keysight factory,” he said in a statement today.

Sazalee added that the number of vehicles involved and the exact cause of the accident have yet to be determined, and the victim’s body was sent to the Balik Pulau Hospital Forensic Unit for an autopsy.

So far, no witnesses have come forward to assist with the investigation of the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama