KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A KK Mart outlet at Kompleks Perdana Siswa (KPS) in Universiti Malaya (UM) was vandalised with red paint, according to the Umany students group.

The incident comes in the wake of the controversy over KK Mart’s “ham and cheese sandwich” incident, although no direct connection has been established.

“If anyone wishes to protest against KK Mart, such extreme actions are not an appropriate means of expression,” Umany president Lim Jing Jet said when condemning the incident

Lim said the incident raised concerns about campus safety, questioning the implications for other areas if such an attack could take place within the campus grounds.

He called on the university administration to enhance security through measures such as increased surveillance, patrols, and collaboration with student representatives.

Lim further urged a swift and transparent investigation into the vandalism to ensure accountability and prevent similar acts in the future.

KK Mart is near the centre of a controversy over a “ham and cheese sandwich” it had sold at some outlets, which was supplied by a Shake and Bake Café.

The sandwiches were affixed with the halal logo authorisation as Shake and Bake Café did not possess the certification needed.