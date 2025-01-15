PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — The supplier of the pre-packed chicken ham and cheese sandwiches sold by Shake and Bake Café has confirmed that the meat used in the product is halal-certified.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported this evening that the supplier had detailed the sandwich ingredients in a statement as bread, cheese, and halal-certified chicken slices, stating that the certification was granted by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim)

“Shake and Bake confirms that the chicken ham used in its sandwiches has halal certification from Jakim.

“We also confirm that at noon on January 10, 2025, officers from the federal territories branch of the domestic trade and cost of living ministry, together with Jakim officers, visited our factory, which is currently under investigation,” the supplier was reported saying and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

The statement comes after convenience store chain KK Mart suspended all business dealings with the supplier following concerns over the product’s halal status.

KK Mart also halted the supply of Shake and Bake’s pre-packed chicken ham and cheese sandwiches across all its outlets.

Previously, Jakim had stated that the sandwiches, along with the company producing them, did not possess valid halal certification.

“Printing the Malaysian halal logo on the product label without certification constitutes a violation under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011,” Jakim said in a Facebook post.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has already initiated legal action.