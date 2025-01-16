SHAH ALAM, Jan 16 — The fines stipulated under existing laws for any party guilty of misusing the halal logo are already high, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said the Trade Descriptions (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 stipulates that companies could face a fine of up to RM5 million and individuals up to RM1 million or a maximum prison sentence of three years if found guilty.

“Any party that makes representations that could mislead Muslims in halal matters could be fined accordingly.

“...if we look at the law, the penalties are already high, and we hope this will be a deterrent for those who misuse the halal logo,” he told reporters after officiating the National Young Entrepreneurs Programme at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), here today.

Armizan said under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) 2011, companies guilty of misusing the halal label could be fined up to RM200,000 for the first offence and up to RM500,000 for subsequent violations.

For individuals, he said they could face a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to three years or both, adding that for subsequent offences they could face a fine of up to RM250,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

Meanwhile, he said KPDN will consider proposals that could contribute to the community’s higher compliance regarding the halal logo issues, adding that the ministry must take an open approach in accepting any suggestions and discussing them in detail as various parties and stakeholders are involved.

He was referring to the Federal Territories deputy mufti Jamali Mohd Adnan’s suggestion for KPDN to work with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to review increasing fines imposed on those found violating the halal logo laws.

It was reported that KPDN opened an investigation paper into a sandwich bread factory in Sunway Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, for suspected misuse of the halal logo.

KPDN enforcement director-general Datuk Azman Adam, in a statement on Jan 13, said that the factory was being investigated for suspected violations of Paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which is an offence under Paragraph 8(a) of the Trade Descriptions Order (Certification and Marking of Halal) 2011. — Bernama