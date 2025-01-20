KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is set to discuss the introduction of a body mass index (BMI) requirement of less than 28 for promotion eligibility next year.

This move aligns with the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) approach to fitness standards.

According to Buletin TV3, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said today that the proposal would be reviewed in detail with the JBPM director-general.

The goal is to enhance the physical preparedness of fire personnel, he added.

Under the proposed policy, Nga said, fire and rescue personal will be required to maintain a BMI of no more than 30 for promotion.

Nga emphasised the importance of physical health, advising all fire and rescue personnel to run 5km daily to maintain fitness and mental sharpness.

“This is a policy set by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, and it applies across all ranks.

“There’s still room for improvement, but overall, it’s under control,” he was quoted as saying.

Nga’s comments followed the launch of the 2025 Chinese New Year Festival Readiness Programme.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also announced that PDRM officers and personnel are required to meet a BMI of less than 28 as a key criterion for promotion.

He stressed that fitness and discipline remain top priorities for the police force, in addition to professional expertise.