IPOH, Jan 20 — Police have not received any reports of an incident in which a herd of elephants allegedly surrounded a white Perodua Bezza car, believed to have occurred on Saturday on the East-West Highway (JRTB) connecting Gerik to Jeli.

Gerik Police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the district’s police headquarters had yet to receive any reports regarding the incident and couldn’t confirm the event’s exact location.

However, he advised the public travelling along the JRTB to exercise extra caution with the presence of wildlife.

“Road users should avoid provoking the animals and instead maintain a safe distance. If they encounter elephants, the following safety steps should be taken: stop the vehicle, allow the elephants to pass, avoid honking, refrain from using high-beam lights, and do not engage in any provocative actions that could put themselves in danger,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A video of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds, shared by user Abdul Rahman, has garnered 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video captures a tense situation where a herd of elephants approaches a car, shaking the vehicle and causing damage.

Another viral video, believed to have been recorded from the victim’s dashcam, also circulated on TikTok. It shows the frightening moment when the elephants surrounded the car. — Bernama