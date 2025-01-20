KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the importance of upholding and championing human values in efforts to shape Malaysia into a more civilised and successful nation in the future.

“However, this is difficult to achieve if the people, particularly the youth, continue to indulge in a culture of excessive comfort, resist change and fall prey to the cheap political manoeuvres of certain parties,” he said during a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Belgium’s capital, Brussels, as shared in his latest Facebook post.

Anwar, who is on a two-day working visit to Belgium, also urged Malaysians abroad to work together with all parties to develop and advance the nation.

“Therefore, my advice is that to continue progressing and achieving success, there must be a sense of togetherness from all quarters, including Malaysians living overseas, so that the nation is not left behind on the world stage,” he added.

The event was attended by about 200 Malaysians residing in the country. — Bernama