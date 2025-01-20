KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) issued 63 summonses for various traffic violations during 'Op Halangan' around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) area, which began at 10 pm on Saturday night.

JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the operation, which ended at 1 am yesterday, focused on roads around Jalan Pinang, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Yap Kwan Seng.

“The purpose of this operation was to take action against vehicles causing obstructions and illegally parked in areas that disrupt traffic flow. Summonses were issued to vehicles violating traffic rules,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also urged the public to avoid parking on road shoulders and refrain from taking photos inside their vehicles, as such actions could obstruct the movement of other vehicles. — Bernama