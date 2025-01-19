KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — The number of flood victims in Sabah remained at 1,054 people from 355 families this morning.

In a statement today, the Sabah Malaysian Civil Defence Force stated that 993 victims, involving 338 families, are at seven relief centres (PPS) in Pitas, while 61 victims from 17 families are at three PPS in Paitan.

“No rain is reported this morning in Pitas and Paitan,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pitas Disaster Management Committee chairman Asdi@Mohd Faizal Hussin said the weather in the district has improved and the 15 roads previously closed due to the floods were now opened.

“Only Jalan Kampung Kusilad is still affected by the floods,” he said. — Bernama