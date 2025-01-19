KUCHING, Jan 19 — An elderly man in his 60s sustained serious injuries to his leg and head after being hit by an out-of-control four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle in front of a bank at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho here last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the 4WD also caused damage to the bank’s windows, the wall of a nearby house, as well as two other vehicles.

“Early investigations at the scene found the 4WD, driven by a 60-year-old man, lost control and rammed an elderly pedestrian who was in front of the bank’s premises.

“The incident also damaged the premises’ windows, the wall of a house and two other cars,” he said in a statement this morning.

The elderly pedestrian is currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital Emergency Unit.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. —The Borneo Post