KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The goal of 5G network service is not only to achieve 100 per cent coverage but also to prioritise areas which can deliver maximum benefits, such as industrial zones.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said his ministry has identified over 67 industrial zones that will be given priority in the technology’s implementation.

“For the 5G network, the goal is not necessarily 100 per cent coverage. Our focus is on areas that we see can reap the most benefits, such as industrial zones.

“This is to ensure that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and factories can leverage technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data, which require high-speed and secure internet.

“Our focus moving forward is to ensure that sectors that stand to benefit the most from 5G speed can take full advantage of it,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year contribution programme at the Taman Seri Sentosa morning market here today.

Elaborating further, Fahmi said the implementation of the 5G network service would also be discussed at the Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IR) meeting on Feb 12.

“This meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. We will discuss matters including the implementation of the 5G network, whether (to implement) through the first phase under Digital Nasional Berhad or the second phase under U Mobile,” he said.

Yesterday, Fahmi reportedly said that 5G network coverage nationwide had achieved 82.4 per cent coverage in populated areas as of December 2024, making Malaysia one of the fastest countries globally to expand communication access in recent years.

He also said that 5G penetration among the population for the same period had reached 53.35 per cent, a nearly fivefold increase compared to 10.8 per cent in October 2023.

In today’s programme, Fahmi, the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said over 700 families received contributions to ease their burden and bring cheer during the Chinese New Year festivity.

In his speech, he reminded the public, especially the elderly, to always be vigilant against scammers who seek opportunities to commit crimes during festive seasons.

“During certain times, scammers are adept at identifying user trends. For instance, before the hajj season, scammers target individuals saving in Tabung Haji. For Chinese New Year, scammers might target those celebrating the festival.

“My advice is to stay vigilant when receiving calls from unknown numbers. If the content of the call seems illogical or suspicious, don’t trust it easily. Should you fall victim, report it immediately by calling 997,” he said. — Bernama