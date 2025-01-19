KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Terengganu Fisheries Department has revealed laboratory findings confirming unsafe bacterial levels in clams collected during the Sura Beach Shellfish Harvest Festival in Dungun.

The department said clams washed ashore due to strong waves were tested on January 15 to ensure public safety.

“Laboratory analysis showed total coliform levels of 6,380 to 7,380 MPN/100g and Escherichia coli (E. coli) levels between 300 and 680 MPN/100g, exceeding the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme (NSSP) standards,” the department said in a press release today.

It added that Vibrio parahaemolyticus, a marine bacterium, was detected in two out of five samples, though no Vibrio cholerae or Vibrio vulnificus was found.

The department advised the public to ensure clams are fully cooked before consumption to minimise bacterial risks.

“Consuming raw shellfish should be avoided, particularly by individuals with weakened immune systems,” the statement said, urging strict hygiene when handling seafood.

Clams washed ashore during similar phenomena in previous years, including 2014, 2016, and 2021, also showed bacterial contamination above safe levels.

The department assured the public of continued monitoring and updates on seafood safety.