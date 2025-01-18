JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — The introduction of the Saturday-Sunday weekend in Johor has drawn widespread praise from the state’s business community, with many describing it as a forward-thinking move to bolster economic growth and improve daily life.

Traders and business owners across Johor have embraced the change, citing its potential to streamline coordination between the private sector, government agencies, and families.

The shift marks a departure from the Friday-Saturday weekend adopted in 2014, which was observed by government departments, law firms, and some businesses.

However, most banks and private companies retained the Saturday-Sunday weekend, leading to challenges for businesses and individuals navigating differing schedules.

Businesses in Johor Baru city centre anticipate a boost as Singaporeans, who make up a large portion of the state’s visitors, now share the same Saturday-Sunday weekend. — Picture by Ben Tan

Attracting foreign investment

Johor-based property consultant Samuel Tan said the weekend realignment would strengthen Johor’s position as an attractive destination for foreign investors while boosting cross-border trade.

“This is especially so for foreign companies, as previously, any consultation or communication with authorities faced difficulties due to differing weekends.

“With initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ), we anticipate more foreign multinational corporations starting their operations in Johor,” he told Malay Mail during a recent interview.

Tan, who is the chief executive of Olive Tree Property Consultants, emphasised that the weekend realignment would harmonise workflows across public and private sectors.

“This will definitely enhance productivity and workflow efficiency. In many ways, it also minimises unnecessary confusion,” he said.

Enhancing regional coordination

Logistics and transport company director M. Rabbani said the realignment benefits businesses by synchronising Johor’s weekend with that of Singapore, a key trading partner.

He noted that the common weekend is a boon for sectors reliant on cross-border activities, particularly in trade and logistics.

“So, we now observe Monday to Friday as the working week and take Saturday and Sunday off, like most of the main trading companies.

“This alignment is important for helping Johor businesses collaborate more effectively with international partners,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Traffic congestion on major roads in the Johor Baru city area has increased with the shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend starting this year. — Picture by Ben Tan

Supporting work-life balance

The change has also been praised for its positive impact on work-life balance and family time.

Johor South SME Association adviser Teh Kee Sin said aligning with global practices eliminates challenges associated with the previous Friday-Saturday schedule.

“Government agencies often struggled to coordinate with international companies, and private sector employees sometimes had to sacrifice their rest days for meetings or tasks,” he said.

Teh added that the standardised weekend provides families with shared days off, benefiting households with school-going children.

“With a common weekend, families can plan activities together, and the improved work-life balance also makes Johor more attractive for investors,” he said.

Johor-based contractor Muhammad Aisamuddin Ismail, a father of two young sons, said the new weekend will give him more time to spend with his family. — Picture by Ben Tan

Local businesses see immediate gains

For many local entrepreneurs, the realignment has already brought a noticeable uptick in business activity, encouraging them to re-evaluate schedules to optimise for weekend crowds.

Dapur 3 Dara restaurant owner Mohamad Ridwan Mustafa reported an increase in sales over the past two weekends, particularly on Sundays.

“Our main customers are families, many of whom are government employees.

“We’ve also seen a rise in Singaporean customers during the weekends,” he said.

Big Smoothies café operator Ezzadin Abdul Rahman plans to focus his beverage stock and items on the Friday-to-Sunday crowd following the introduction of Johor’s new Saturday-Sunday weekend. — Picture by Ben Tan

Similarly, Big Smoothies café operator Ezzadin Abdul Rahman said the change has bolstered Sunday patronage.

“In the past, Fridays and Saturdays were our busiest days, but now Sundays are just as active.

“We’re adjusting our stock to meet demand over the weekend,” he said, noting that seasonal factors like year-end holidays may also be contributing to the current boost.

Mohammad Ali, proprietor of Restoran PS Indah, an Indian-Muslim restaurant in Taman Perling, agreed, noting that business has steadily picked up since the start of the new year.

Like many Indian-Muslim restaurants, or mamak shops, he explained that most customers tend to visit in the afternoons and evenings, often staying until midnight.

“There has definitely been an increase in customers over the last two weekends, with the crowd building from Friday night through to Sunday evening,” he said.

Mohammad Ali, proprietor of Restoran PS Indah, an Indian-Muslim restaurant in Taman Perling, said business has steadily picked up since the start of the year. — Picture by Ben Tan

Weekend crowds drive demand

Businesses in other sectors have also reported benefits.

Hong Fatt Garage owner and chief mechanic Yeap Leong Eng said weekends have become busier since the start of the year.

“Previously, Sundays were slow and only half-day operations. Now, I’m staying open until 6.30pm on weekends to cater to the demand,” he said.

Yeap added that the new weekend helps align his dealings with suppliers and government agencies, streamlining operations.

Weekend diners at a dim sum outlet in Taman Perling, Johor Baru, January 18, 2025. — Picture by Ben Tan

A new dynamic for workers

For contractor Muhammad Aisamuddin Ismail, the Saturday-Sunday weekend has been a welcome relief.

“As a contractor in Johor, Saturdays were often spent on-site, and Sundays were taken up by administrative work or meetings with government agencies. This left little time for family,” he said.

Now, with Sundays fully free, he can focus on family life.

“This arrangement not only gives me more time with my two young sons but also makes it easier to plan longer family holidays without the disruption caused by differing weekends,” he said.