SIBU, Jan 17 — A post-midnight fire today damaged two abandoned tugboats berthed along the riverbank near the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Tanjong Manis complex.

One of the tugboats suffered 80 per cent damage, while there was 5 per cent damage to the other.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report was received on the incident at 12.02am.

A total of seven firefighters from the Tanjung Manis fire station were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, the operation commander reported a five involving two abandoned tugboats along the riverbank near LKIM Tanjong Manis.

“During the incident, the river water was low and there was no access, with muddy and swampy ground making it difficult for the personnel to reach the location of the fire,” Bomba explained in a statement.

The department said firefighting was conducted externally using defensive techniques until the fire was controlled and completely extinguished.

The team returned to base at 1.47am.

The cause of the fire and total value of damages have yet to be ascertained. — The Borneo Post