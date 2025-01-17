KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Police seized cocaine worth RM8 million in raids at three locations, including a drug processing lab in the federal capital on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said a Hong Kong national, who also holds a British passport, is believed to be the “cook” responsible for processing the drugs, was arrested during the operation.

In the first raid at 5.30 pm, the 27-year-old man was apprehended at a loading bay while pushing a box on a trolley at the Kuala Lumpur Industrial Centre, Jalan Klang Lama. Upon checking, police found liquid and solid cocaine lumps in transparent plastic bags.

“Led by the suspect, a second raid was conducted at a premises in the same industrial area, where various drug-processing equipment, along with liquid and (solid) cocaine lumps, were found.

“The third raid took place at the suspect’s residence in Taman Prima Impian, Segambut, where more liquid and (solid) cocaine lumps for drug processing were found,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters today.

Khaw said the raids netted 2.2 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine in solid form, 2.6 litres of liquid cocaine, and chemical substances used for drug processing. These substances totalled 108.15 kg in solid form and 3,518.25 litres in liquid form, with an estimated value of RM8 million.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The suspect has been remanded for seven days, from yesterday until Jan 22.

“Preliminary urine tests on the suspect came back negative, and he has no prior criminal record. It is believed the suspect entered the country on Jan 3 using a social visit pass.

“The drug processing lab that was raided is believed to have been rented since November last year and was used for processing drugs since December,” he also said.

Samples of the seized drugs have been sent for purity analysis. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the syndicate is involved in the processing and distribution of cocaine for local and international markets.

He said the market price of cocaine in Malaysia is estimated at RM200,000 per kilogramme. In comparison, prices can reach up to RM1.1 million in New Zealand, RM916,000 in Korea, and RM709,000 in Hong Kong for the same weight, which may have been the motivation behind the offence. — Bernama