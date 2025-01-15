SIBU, Jan 15 — A total of 38 students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and six teachers were transported to SMK Kwong Hua with the help of personnel from the Civil Defence Force (APM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) after the road to the school was flooded this morning.

APM Sibu disaster operations, training and secretariat officer Azamshah Apearal stated that the students, consisting 18 males and 20 females, and their teachers gathered at Jalan Sungai Maaw before being transported to the school.

“The transportation involved a five-tonne truck belonging to APM and four-wheel-drive vehicles from the ATM, with support from the police to ensure a smooth journey,” he said in a statement.

Azamshah said all the students and teachers reached the school safely despite logistical challenges posed by the flooding.

This marks the second time students and teachers from the school receiving similar assistance since flooding hit Sibu on Sunday night. — The Borneo Post





