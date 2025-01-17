LONDON, Jan 17 — Malaysia will collaborate with Japan to expedite the reconstruction of Gaza following the recently achieved ceasefire, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar said he would reach out to his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, today to discuss the latest developments.

“Ishiba has proposed accelerating the reconstruction of Gaza, given the ceasefire deal reached,” he told Malaysian media after delivering his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia event here yesterday.

Anwar said Ishiba had also invited Malaysia to co-chair Japan’s initiative to host the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD) in July, specifically focusing on Gaza’s reconstruction.

“We will work to secure funds and methods to provide immediate assistance. I will contact Prime Minister Ishiba today to emphasise the importance of convening the committee soon to devise ways to help Gaza,” Anwar said.

Japan’s initiative to assist in Gaza’s recovery was discussed during Ishiba’s visit to Malaysia earlier this month. — Bernama