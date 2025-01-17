KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Malaysia’s men’s doubles shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani delivered an impressive performance at the India Open today, securing a semi-final berth and capping off a successful day for the national contingent.

World No. 2 Goh and Nur Izzuddin defeated Taiwan’s Lee Fang Chih and Lee Fang Jen in straight sets, 21-11, 21-17, in just 33 minutes.

Their victory makes them the fifth Malaysian pair to advance to the semi-finals, joining mixed doubles duos Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, and men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

The match marked the fourth win for Goh and Nur Izzuddin against the Taiwanese pair in five encounters.

Tomorrow, Goh and Nur Izzuddin will face the winners of the quarter-final clash between South Korea’s Jin Yong-Kang Min Hyuk and India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty.