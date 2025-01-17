LONDON, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today delivered a lecture at the London School of Economics (LSE).

The finance minister, who is in the United Kingdom for a five-day working visit, spoke on “The Adaptive Edge: Malaysia’s Global Strategy in an Uncertain Era”.

As part of his visit, Anwar also officiated the Malaysia Auditorium at the LSE.

The 460-seat auditorium, located in the Centre Building at the LSE, was completed in June 2019, thanks to the contributions of the Alumni Society of Malaysia.

Also present were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

LSE President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Larry Kramer and Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, President of the LSE Alumni Society of Malaysia (LSEASM), were also in attendance. — Bernama