NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 17 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is considering expanding the Madani Book Voucher initiative to include teachers.

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek said that under the current initiative, vouchers worth RM50 are given to Year 4 students and above, while RM100 vouchers are given to secondary school students, vocational college students as well as students in Form Six, matriculation, and Institut Pendidikan Guru Malaysia (IPGM).

“The ministry will raise a Cabinet note and it will be tabled in the Cabinet to report on the success of this initiative, which achieved 100 per cent redemption, including in rural areas.

“This is a significant success and we implemented it as a result of the commitment of all parties, particularly the teachers,” she told reporters after the state-level 2025 Early Schooling Aid (BAP) mock cheque presentation ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Tasek here today.

Judging by the capability and commitment of all parties towards the initiative, she said the MOE hopes to continue the initiative as well as expand it to include teachers.

Asked about the voucher value to be given to teachers, she said the matter would need to be discussed first with the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said that RM33.9 million of BAP had been allocated by the government for distribution to 226,004 primary and secondary school students in Penang for the 2025/2026 schooling session.

She said the government has allocated RM791.25 million for the one-time BAP payment of RM150 to every student, thus benefiting over 5.2 million students.

“The BAP is a mandate given specifically for children’s school preparation and the ministry is always working to bridge the gap. However, this requires the support of strategic partners such as private companies,” she said. — Bernama