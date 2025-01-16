MIRI, Jan 16 — Sarawak has issued a notice banning the import of live pigs and pork products from Sabah following the detection of African Swine Fever (ASF) cases in Keningau last week.

Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said the ban, effective today, includes pig feed.

“We are banning the importation of live pigs and pork products from Sabah effective today (January 15) following the expiry of the ban last year after no ASF cases were detected.

“Sarawak DVS has stepped up monitoring, and posters have been put up at all entry points to inform the public of the ban,” he said.

Dr Adrian said the ban is enforced under Section 8 of the Sarawak Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, with offenders facing a fine up to RM50,000 or a maximum two years’ imprisonment.

The last ASF cases in Sarawak were detected in Mongkos, Tebedu on Nov 29 last year, while all other districts in the state were declared ASF-free.

Dr Adrian assured that Sarawak has sufficient local pork supply to meet the demand for Chinese New Year.

Keningau was reclassified as a ‘red zone’ following the detection of ASF on January 7. — The Borneo Post