PENAMPANG Jan 16 — A man sustained body injuries after falling from a second-storey building at Grand Plaza in Putatan here yesterday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said a call was made to the police station at 12.20pm stating that a man had fallen from a building in Putatan.

“A team of police rushed to the location and found a man lying on the road.

“Police investigation revealed the 38-year-old local man had fallen from a window of his rented room located on the second floor of the building.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene and attended to the victim before he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment,” said Sammy.

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist police in their investigation.

Sammy also reminded the public not to upload or share any photos or unverified information on any social media platforms which could interfere with police investigation. — The Borneo Post