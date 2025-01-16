KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Four men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the assault of a man in Semenyih, Kajang last month.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said a video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday, and investigations revealed that the incident occurred at 5.45 pm on Dec 29.

“Two suspects were arrested on January 8 and 12, while the other two were detained today. Checks on the four suspects, aged 32 to 36, revealed three of them have prior criminal and drug-related records,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, and the motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

“Those with information about the incident are urged to contact the nearest police station or the case investigating officer, Insp Mohd Amirul Abd Wahab, at 013-5495236 to assist in the investigation,” he added. — Bernama